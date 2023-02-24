Allstate Corp Has $2.01 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

ADC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,422. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $62.63 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.