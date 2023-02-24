Allstate Corp Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allstate Corp cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 219,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,658. The firm has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

