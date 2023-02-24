Allstate Corp Has $4.20 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,665,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,599,000. Finally, Styrax Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $28,326,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $320.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $397.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.