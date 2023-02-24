Allstate Corp Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,845 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,902,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.00. 22,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,277. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.59 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

