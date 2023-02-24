Allstate Corp Sells 221 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Allstate Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $37,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,464. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.84. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

