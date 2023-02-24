Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALNY. Barclays cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.47.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.81 on Friday, reaching $191.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,458. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.