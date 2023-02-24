Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.81. The stock had a trading volume of 492,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,731. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

