Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Alpha Services and stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Alpha Services and has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

