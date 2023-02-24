Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,436,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 488,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.32% of Alphatec worth $21,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 206,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphatec by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 41,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 37.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 442,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 57,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,992.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $134,171.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,992.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,854 shares of company stock worth $5,263,315. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

