Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) SVP Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 453,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,098.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40.

Shares of ATEC opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

