Alta Fox Capital Management LLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,440 shares during the quarter. Xponential Fitness accounts for approximately 2.8% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Xponential Fitness worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 104.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,035 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $14,005,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 253.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 64,110 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPOF. Citigroup raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $18,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $18,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,875,000. Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

