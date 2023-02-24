AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.83% of AltEnergy Acquisition worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEAE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

AltEnergy Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

