Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Altice USA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, New Street Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 124,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

