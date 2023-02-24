Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.
Altice USA Price Performance
NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. 598,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,797. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Altice USA Company Profile
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altice USA (ATUS)
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.