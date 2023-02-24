Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.65), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. 598,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,797. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

