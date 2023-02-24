Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($2.01) Per Share

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the company will earn ($2.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Altimmune Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity at Altimmune

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $11.85 on Friday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altimmune by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Further Reading

