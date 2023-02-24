Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIF. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.40.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIF traded up C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$59.95. 98,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,766. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$41.27 and a 52 week high of C$61.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

About Altus Group

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total value of C$350,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,521,476.37. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.