American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.29. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $90.71. 3,605,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,769. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.