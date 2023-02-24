American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.58-1.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock remained flat at $32.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,063. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,567,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 460,172 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 969.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

