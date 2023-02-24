American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

AMNB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. 545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $39.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in American National Bankshares by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Further Reading

