American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

American Software has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 157.1%.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.93. 48,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.00 million, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.80. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Software will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after acquiring an additional 429,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

