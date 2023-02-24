American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. American Software had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. American Software updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

American Software Trading Up 1.7 %

AMSWA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 99,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,977. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.80.

American Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is 141.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of American Software by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in American Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

