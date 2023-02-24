American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. American Software had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. American Software updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
American Software Trading Up 1.7 %
AMSWA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 99,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,977. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.80.
American Software Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is 141.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
