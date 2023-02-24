American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

AMSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of AMSC stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 132,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,006. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,536,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 752,091 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 84.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,522,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 695,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 550.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 490,379 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 72.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 481,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 202,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

