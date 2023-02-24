American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.57. The company had a trading volume of 373,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.68. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.09%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

