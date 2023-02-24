America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.05.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.48 per share, with a total value of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 67,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $4,632,932.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,378,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.