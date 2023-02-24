America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.05.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
