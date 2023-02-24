AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.04.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.