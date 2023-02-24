Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Down 4.2%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 19,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 93,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

About Amprius Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000.

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.