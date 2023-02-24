Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQT Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

EQT Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. EQT has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

