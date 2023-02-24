Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 24th (AES, BP, HKMPF, HSBC, HWDJF, IMAX, LYG, MONDY, RYCEY, SEPJF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 24th:

AES (NYSE:AES) was given a $30.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Get The AES Co alerts:

BP (LON:BP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 540 ($6.50) to GBX 585 ($7.04).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,650 ($19.87) to GBX 1,700 ($20.47).

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($9.03) to GBX 775 ($9.33).

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 715 ($8.61) to GBX 800 ($9.63).

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($6.98) to GBX 610 ($7.35).

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $22.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70).

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,600 ($19.27) to GBX 1,475 ($17.76).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.08).

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($37.33) to GBX 3,300 ($39.74).

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($35.53) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13).

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.17) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66).

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,200 ($14.45) to GBX 1,250 ($15.05).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.