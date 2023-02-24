Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for indie Semiconductor (INDI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI):

2/17/2023 – indie Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – indie Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $15.00.

2/17/2023 – indie Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00.

2/16/2023 – indie Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/14/2023 – indie Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

2/10/2023 – indie Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.38. 1,369,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,440.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 315,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,706 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

