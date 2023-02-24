Analysts Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target at $225.13

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR opened at $220.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.19 and its 200 day moving average is $191.47. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 27.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at $31,500,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at $91,863,789.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,450 shares of company stock worth $9,286,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $97,480,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 230,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

