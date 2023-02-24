Analysts Set Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target at $33.25

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
TLSNY stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
