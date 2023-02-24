Analysts Set Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target at $33.25

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

TLSNY stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

