Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 24th (AAV, ACRS, ALKT, ALNY, ARVN, ATXS, AVDL, BCOV, BCTX, BIGC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 24th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $14.25 target price on the stock.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial. Tigress Financial currently has a $154.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $152.00.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc..

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Modiv (NYSE:MDV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $93.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $111.00.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $148.00 price target on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $853.00 target price on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $291.00 target price on the stock.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $26.50 target price on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

