Analysts’ Upgrades for February 23rd (ALLE, AMKR, AMSC, APH, BIDU, DOC, EW, FIVN, FLS, GWW)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 23rd:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

