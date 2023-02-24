Analysts’ Upgrades for February 23rd (ALLE, AMKR, AMSC, APH, BIDU, DOC, EW, FIVN, FLS, GWW)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 23rd:
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kroger (NYSE:KR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.