Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Trading Down 0.5%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 517.50 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 517.50 ($6.23). Approximately 3,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.26).

Andrews Sykes Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,398.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 497.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.25.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

