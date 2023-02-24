Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.34). Approximately 120,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 111,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.57. The firm has a market cap of £22.02 million, a PE ratio of 2,850.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

