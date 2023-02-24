ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 580.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 392.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 97,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.55.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $294.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.77. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.83.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

