ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $310.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $230.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.17.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $294.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $333.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.73 and a 200 day moving average of $246.77.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

