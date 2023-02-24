Anyswap (ANY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,319.98

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $96.57 million and $24,319.98 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $11.26 or 0.00047209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 11.21618723 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $14,596.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

