AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCAGet Rating) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,756 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.24% of AP Acquisition worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of AP Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APCA opened at $10.47 on Friday. AP Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau) and European markets.

