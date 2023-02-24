Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 177.21% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business’s revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $251,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,654.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,732,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $251,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,654.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,419,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

