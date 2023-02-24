Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 177.21% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business’s revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $251,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,654.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,732,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $251,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,654.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,419,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.