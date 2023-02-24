AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $131.96

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $131.96 and last traded at $131.46, with a volume of 20183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AppFolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AppFolio by 1,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.