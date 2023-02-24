AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $131.96

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $131.96 and last traded at $131.46, with a volume of 20183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.
AppFolio Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppFolio (APPF)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.