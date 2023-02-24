Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after acquiring an additional 797,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,049,000 after acquiring an additional 73,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 799,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,422,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,136,000 after buying an additional 280,201 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,700. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

