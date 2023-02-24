Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.
Archrock Stock Performance
Shares of AROC stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Archrock has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $10.44.
Archrock Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s payout ratio is 206.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AROC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Archrock
Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archrock (AROC)
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.