Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Archrock has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Archrock by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Archrock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

