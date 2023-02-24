Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Down 6.2%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.72. 321,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 666,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Arconic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arconic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Arconic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

