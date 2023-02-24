Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Arcosa (NYSE:ACAGet Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Arcosa Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE:ACA traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. 89,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,750. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lowered Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Read More

Earnings History for Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.