Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Arcosa Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE:ACA traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. 89,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,750. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lowered Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.