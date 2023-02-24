Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Investment by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Frontier Investment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,400,000. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

Frontier Investment stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Frontier Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Frontier Investment Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

