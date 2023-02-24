Armistice Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 540.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,805. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2,573.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

