Armistice Capital LLC Buys 516,000 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics accounts for about 2.5% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Travere Therapeutics worth $143,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after buying an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,585. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

