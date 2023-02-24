Armistice Capital LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.48. 1,740,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.