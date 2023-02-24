Armistice Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 131.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,769 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,349 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $32,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.26. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

